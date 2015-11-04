 


GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Firehouse Subs – Alton, IL
  • Four Leaf Marketing – Godfrey, IL
  • State Treasurer Michael Frerichs – Springfield, IL
  • Phoenix Physical Therapy – East Alton, IL
  • SuePer Ideas – Brighton, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

Dec 7, 2023 - Lauritzen's COUNTRY Financial Receives December Small Business Award

Jan 17, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Senior Mia Plumb "Oiler Of The Month"

Dec 7, 2023 - Alyssa Abernathy Shows Commitment to Community at Civic Memorial

Oct 4, 2023 - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

 