Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
November 4, 2015 11:10 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Firehouse Subs – Alton, IL
- Four Leaf Marketing – Godfrey, IL
- State Treasurer Michael Frerichs – Springfield, IL
- Phoenix Physical Therapy – East Alton, IL
- SuePer Ideas – Brighton, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
