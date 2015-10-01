GODFREY, IL., October 1, 2015The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • A+ Automotive – Alton, IL
  • Advance Auto Parts – Wood River, IL
  • Bee Noticed Marketing Solutions – Edwardsville, IL
  • Donzo's – Wood River, IL
  • Rivers Edge Roofing LLC – Godfrey, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

