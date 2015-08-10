Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
August 10, 2015 4:15 PM
GODRFEY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- 1904 General Store - Alton IL
- Absolute Audiology – Godfrey IL
- Maple Leaf Cottage Inn – Elsah IL
- Midwest Business Institute, Inc. – Edwardsville IL
- Movement Mortgage, LLC – St. Charles MO
- River Bend Chiropractic – Godfrey IL
- Ron's Auto Body – Alton IL
- State Street Market – Alton IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
