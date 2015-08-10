Riverbend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODRFEY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: 1904 General Store - Alton IL

Absolute Audiology – Godfrey IL

Maple Leaf Cottage Inn – Elsah IL

Midwest Business Institute, Inc. – Edwardsville IL

Movement Mortgage, LLC – St. Charles MO

River Bend Chiropractic – Godfrey IL

Ron's Auto Body – Alton IL

State Street Market – Alton IL The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.