GODFREY, ILL., November 3, 2014The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Aerie's – Grafton, IL
  • Front Rowe Marketing – Godfrey, IL
  • Integrative Body Work – Godfrey, IL
  • Legendary Mustang Sanctuary – Edwardsville, IL
  • National MS Society – St. Louis, MO
  • RL Tanner, LLC – Alton, IL
  • Seiler Construction – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

