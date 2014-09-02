GODFREY, ILL., September 2, 2014The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Allstate Ins. - Jennifer Ladd Dabbs Agency – Edwardsville, IL
  • Allstate Ins. - Jennifer Ladd Dabbs Agency – Wood River, IL
  • Dinnius Photography – Edwardsville, IL
  • Humbert Road Dentistry – Alton, IL
  • Working Class Benefits – Granite City, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

