Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:
First Community Credit Union
Laura Mattson, Business Development Officer
6660 Godfrey Rd.
Godfrey, IL 62035
618-288-6167
Firstcommunity.com
Santino’s Steak & Pasta House
Sonny Asani, Owner
180 E. Center Dr.
Alton, Illinois 62002
618-462-7791
www.santinos-restaurant.com
Sonny Asani was raised in Macedonia with an Italian mother and Albanian father. The old-world heritage and charm are apparent in his restaurant, along with honoring his mother’s recipes.
Sonny lived the American dream working his way up the chain after moving to the United States when he was a teenager. He began as a dishwasher and worked as busboy, waiter, bartender and chef before opening his first restaurant nearly 25 years ago.
Santino’s Steak and Pasta House is Asani’s 17th restaurant. Now the established entrepreneur has brought Italian fine dining to Alton and Santino’s has been getting rave reviews from the community.
The restaurant, located at 180 E. Center Drive, opens daily at 11am.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
