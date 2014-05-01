Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL., May 1, 2014…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: AARP of Illinois

Assurance Brokers, Ltd.

Bluff City Grill

Cookie Factory & Café

Getwebbed.net

hazel2blue, inc.

Hunter & Johnson P.C. Attorneys at Law

IHOP Restaurant #2103

Jacoby Arts Center The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.