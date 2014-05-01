Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
May 1, 2014 2:31 PM
GODFREY, IL., May 1, 2014…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- AARP of Illinois
- Assurance Brokers, Ltd.
- Bluff City Grill
- Cookie Factory & Café
- Getwebbed.net
- hazel2blue, inc.
- Hunter & Johnson P.C. Attorneys at Law
- IHOP Restaurant #2103
- Jacoby Arts Center
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
###
