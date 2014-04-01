Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
April 1, 2014 3:03 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY, ILL., April 1, 2014…
The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Andy's Tire & Auto of Wood River
- Drug Screening 24-7, Inc.
- Encore Bath & Remodeling
- Homefield Energy
- La Rencontre Gift & Antiques
- Madison County Transition Program
- Southwestern Illinois Employers Assoc.
- Theresa Foundation for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
###
More like this: