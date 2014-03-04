Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
March 4, 2014 11:52 AM
GODFREY, ILL., March 4, 2014…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Bluff City Minerals
- Clarkson Eyecare
- My Antique Store
- Traube Awning
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
