Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL. April 24, 2019 - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: Bluff City Outdoors: Bluff City Outdoors is the area’s hidden diamond for fishing bait and tackle. We carry a full selection of live and frozen baits, the area’s best selection of gear for catching that world class catfish. Tangling With Catfish, Big Cat Fever, Warrior Cat, Shattered Cat, Surge, Penn, Abu Garcia, Daiwa, and lots of snagging hooks. We also have the area’s largest selection of lures for crappie and panfish: Bobby Garlands, Midsouth, Muddy Waters, Slab Buster, Southern Pro, Charlie Brewer, plus some of the best crappie rods in the industry. We are home to some of the best bass fishing tackle in the area, and all the hooks and terminal tackle you could ever need. We have a friendly staff, are locally owned, and we hope you will stop in and see us. Mark McMurray, President. 2813 E. Broadway Alton, IL. 62002. 618-465-6175. Bluffcityoutdoors.com.

Bluff City Outdoors is the area’s hidden diamond for fishing bait and tackle. We carry a full selection of live and frozen baits, the area’s best selection of gear for catching that world class catfish. Tangling With Catfish, Big Cat Fever, Warrior Cat, Shattered Cat, Surge, Penn, Abu Garcia, Daiwa, and lots of snagging hooks. We also have the area’s largest selection of lures for crappie and panfish: Bobby Garlands, Midsouth, Muddy Waters, Slab Buster, Southern Pro, Charlie Brewer, plus some of the best crappie rods in the industry. We are home to some of the best bass fishing tackle in the area, and all the hooks and terminal tackle you could ever need. We have a friendly staff, are locally owned, and we hope you will stop in and see us. Mark McMurray, President. 2813 E. Broadway Alton, IL. 62002. 618-465-6175. Bluffcityoutdoors.com. Nicky G’s Italian Eats: NickyGs is a full-service caterer located at 1801 State St in Alton. Owners, Steve and Dee Gehrs opened in summer of 2017 as a small restaurant and ran it as such for a year. In summer of 2018 they moved to an all catering business model. The dining room has been redecorated to better accommodate private parties, and is the perfect spot to have your party of 20-48 people. NickyGs will cater your event at you home, office or the venue of your choice! Menus can be customized to meet your needs! NickyGs.com for menus. Dee Gehrs. 1801 State St. Alton, IL. 62002. 618-406-9730. Nickygs.com.

NickyGs is a full-service caterer located at 1801 State St in Alton. Owners, Steve and Dee Gehrs opened in summer of 2017 as a small restaurant and ran it as such for a year. In summer of 2018 they moved to an all catering business model. The dining room has been redecorated to better accommodate private parties, and is the perfect spot to have your party of 20-48 people. NickyGs will cater your event at you home, office or the venue of your choice! Menus can be customized to meet your needs! NickyGs.com for menus. Dee Gehrs. 1801 State St. Alton, IL. 62002. 618-406-9730. Nickygs.com. StorCo Self Storage: 1401 Vaughn Rd. Wood River IL. 62095. 618-712-0130. STORCOsolutions.com The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip