Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL. March 26, 2019…The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: Catching Memories Boutique Photography: “Hi, my name is Debbie Freeman; I have been a photographer for 30 yrs. a Newborn photographer for eight. I have added maternity photography to my list of specialties. It seemed like a natural choice. I have a double studio in my home to help me create the perfect experience that allows me to give you the images you will cherish for years. I have a waiting area closely adjoined to the studio for those not included in the session. I must limit the studio area to those who are being photographed. I shoot newborns up to 12 days old. The key to a successful session is a deep sleeping baby! Newborn sessions can last up to 4 hours to allow for feeding, settling or changing the baby. Younger babies are also more flexible at this time that helps us achieve the curly wrap poses. Babies older than two weeks tend to be more alert and a bit restless which makes it more difficult to capture the images you chose at the consultation. Soon after your baby has arrived please contact me so I can rearrange my schedule if necessary. I do offer milestone packages. I continue to educate myself with online training to keep up with the changing industry. I can shoot traditional or custom sessions with a unique experience and quality products. I also shoot seniors and families,” Debra Freeman, Owner/Operator. 618-377-0671. 931 W. Corbin St. Bethalto, IL. 62010. State Senator Rachelle Crowe: State Senator Rachelle Crowe represents the 56th Senate District in the 101st Illinois General Assembly. She was born and raised in Wood River, and an alumna of Lewis and Clark Community College, University of Missouri at St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Law. Before becoming a legislator, Crowe was a prosecutor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office in the Violent Crimes Division. She is devoted to working in a bipartisan manner to improve public safety, education (K-12 and higher education) and job-training programs. She serves on the following Senate Committees: Appropriations II, Criminal Law, Judiciary (Vice-Chairperson), Labor, Licensed Activities and Veterans Affairs. She urges her constituents to contact her office or visit www.SenatorCrowe.com for more information and to sign up for her newsletter. 111 N. Wood River Ave. Wood River, Illinois 62095. 618-251-9840. Senatorcrowe.com Wells Fargo Advisors: The Wells Fargo Advisors office of Alton, IL consists of seven Financial Advisors and two experienced Client Associates helping their clients with their financial goals and strategy. We help our clients develop a comprehensive, cohesive financial strategy that is designed to fit their unique needs and help them to meet both their short- and long-term objectives. Our Financial Advisors can provide a full range of financial products and services, from helping investors select individual investments to developing a retirement plan. We have access to a broad array of company resources -- including research analysts and economic and market experts who help us make informed investment recommendations based on your needs. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. CAR 0319-02715. Patrick Loechl, Branch Manager. 112 W. Homer Adams Pkwy. Alton, IL. 62002. 618-466-0011. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip