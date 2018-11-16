GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

2204 Fosterburg Rd. Alton, IL 62002. 618-468-1118

Boy Scouts of Greater Saint Louis

For over one hundred years, the Boy Scouts of America has prepared young people for life through some of the most outstanding leadership and growth programs available nationally. Whether it’s camping, hiking, community outreach or building remote controlled robots, Scouting offers exciting programs designed to inspire, build character and instill the values that boys and girls need to succeed today. Scouting programs foster and strengthen self-confidence, ethics, respect for others, academic skills, and leadership abilities that stay with them their entire lives. The Greater St. Louis Area Council, one of the largest in the Boy Scouts of America, has more than 66,000 members and nearly 15,000 adult volunteers. They come from 51 different counties in the Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis Metropolitan areas. The council, headquartered in St. Louis, serves these areas with offices located in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Belleville, Illinois, and Herrin, Illinois. Scouting units in the Greater St. Louis area Council are chartered by over 1,000 different community groups that include civic, non-profit, religious, educational and business organizations throughout the region. 335 W Main St. Belleville IL 62220. 618-207-6429. Stlbsa.org

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is a law firm that services Southern Illinois, St. Louis and Perryville, MO. At MMR, we provide clients with excellent legal services while bettering our community. We pursue excellence in our legal work through professionalism, outstanding legal representation and quality client service. In our community, we dedicate our efforts through volunteering our time and providing financial support to organizations that better the community and have a positive impact on society. Our attorneys are highly experienced in business law, taxation, civil and commercial litigation, estate planning, banking law, employee benefits, bankruptcy, employment law, and real estate law. Since opening our door almost 35 years ago, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has dedicated itself to providing the best legal service in the area through trustworthy attorneys. 101 W Vandalia St., Suite 100 Edwardsville IL 62025. 618-234-9800. Mmrltd.com

RiverBend Toastmasters

“The world needs leaders. Leaders head families, coach teams, run businesses and mentor others. These leaders must not only accomplish, they must communicate. By regularly giving speeches, gaining feedback, leading teams and guiding others to achieve their goals in a supportive atmosphere, leaders emerge from the Toastmasters program.” Quote from Toastmasters International website, toastmasters.org. River Bend Toastmasters, our local chapter, strives to provide a fun and supportive "learning lab" where all can gain confidence. The amount of involvement is up to you! Visiting is free. We meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month* at The Lewis and Clark Community College Science Building (large fountain out front) Room 113 at 7:30 p.m. *Around the holidays, please check our website, www.Rivertoast.com, to confirm we are meeting. 618-791-6192. rivertoast.com

Shrader, Jim

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

