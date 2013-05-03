Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., May 3, 2013…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Little Caesars, Wood River. IL

Mississippi Half Step, Grafton, IL

Progressive Waste Solutions, Bridgeton, MO

QI Lighting, Inc., Alton, IL

Riverbend Energy Consultants, Wood River, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.