RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
August 23, 2018 11:23 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:
- Bee Sure Home Inspections: Buying a home or business is the largest financial investment most people make in their lifetime. Bee Sure Home Inspections can help you make the most informed decision possible when you're considering the purchase of a property. "Don't get stung--call Bee Sure!" beesurehomeinspections.com (618) 477-4780
- CBD Shop: 2801 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL 62002-4856 (314) 562-3113 cbdkratomshops.com/st-louis/
- Olin Brass: Olin Brass is a leading manufacturer, fabricator and converter of non-ferrous products, including sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated components in North America. The Olin Brass Mill Products produce 60 distinct alloys at the E. Alton Brass Mill, turning out up to a million pounds or more of finished coil every working day, and employs approximately 920 people. 305 Lewis and Clark Blvd. East Alton IL 62024-1177 (618) 258-5042 olinbrass.com.
- Rim Recon+: 2301 East Broadway Alton IL 62002-6669 (618) 420-6492 rimrecon.com
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
