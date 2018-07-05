RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
July 5, 2018 4:04 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:
- Metro Apartments by KH Properties
- Refuge
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
More like this: