GODFREY -The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

  • Metro Apartments by KH Properties
  • Refuge

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

