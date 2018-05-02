RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

Armstrong Teasdale

Bickle Electric Contracting Co., Inc

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club

The Villas of Holly Brook

Integrity Healthcare of Wood River

Madison Co. Treasurer

Upper Alton Association

Piasa Armory, LLC

KRS Realty, LLC

Professional Hearing Associates

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.