GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

  • Armstrong Teasdale
  • Bickle Electric Contracting Co., Inc
  • Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club
  • The Villas of Holly Brook
  • Integrity Healthcare of Wood River
  • Madison Co. Treasurer
  • Upper Alton Association
  • Piasa Armory, LLC
  • KRS Realty, LLC
  • Professional Hearing Associates

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

