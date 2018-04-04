RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

Bi-State Oral & Facial Surgery

Bush Backhoe Service

Kienstra-Illinois

Next Step Foot & Ankle Centers

Post Commons

Bi-State Oral & Facial Surgery

Bush Backhoe Service

Kienstra-Illinois

Next Step Foot & Ankle Centers

Post Commons

RNR Custom Wheels and Tires

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.