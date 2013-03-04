RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., March 4, 2013…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Aflac of Alton

Extreme Cleaning of Brighton

Group Transportation Services – GTS of Hudson, Ohio

On-Site Home Inspection of Godfrey

Reliable Stereo and Video, Inc. of Alton

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course of Alton

Twin River Services NFP Ltd. of Alton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.