RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
March 4, 2013 1:32 PM
GODFREY, ILL., March 4, 2013…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Aflac of Alton
- Extreme Cleaning of Brighton
- Group Transportation Services – GTS of Hudson, Ohio
- On-Site Home Inspection of Godfrey
- Reliable Stereo and Video, Inc. of Alton
- Spencer T. Olin Golf Course of Alton
- Twin River Services NFP Ltd. of Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
