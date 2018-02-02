RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: State Representative Monica Bristow

Brunaugh Construction & Design, LLC

Cutting Edge Lawn Services, LLC

Function Fitness Images

Mandh Properties

McKendree University

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.