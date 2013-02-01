Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: 1 st Christian Church of Wood River

Christian Church of Wood River All Star Restaurant of East Alton

Dan’s Garage Door Service of Godfrey

Fit In Ten of East Alton

Macias Insurance Agency, Inc. of Godfrey

Metro Title & Escrow of Granite City

Salon Couture of Godfrey

SSM Physical Therapy of Alton

Triumph Fabrications-St. Louis of East Alton The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.