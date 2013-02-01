Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
February 1, 2013 1:09 PM
The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- 1st Christian Church of Wood River
- All Star Restaurant of East Alton
- Dan’s Garage Door Service of Godfrey
- Fit In Ten of East Alton
- Macias Insurance Agency, Inc. of Godfrey
- Metro Title & Escrow of Granite City
- Salon Couture of Godfrey
- SSM Physical Therapy of Alton
- Triumph Fabrications-St. Louis of East Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
