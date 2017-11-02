RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members: Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness LLC

Benchmark Mortgage

Germania Brew Haus

Golf at Lockhaven DBA Lockhaven

Good Looking Kettle Corn

Northwestern Mutual

Solera Wines Inc.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.