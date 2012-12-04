RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., December 4, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: 3 rd Dimension Design & Graphics of East Alton

Dimension Design & Graphics of East Alton Home Tech Pro of Bethalto

Kristen’s Hair Studio of Wood River

Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic of Alton

MAST Fitness of Wood River

Bush Refrigeration of Godfrey

Restoration House Auto Body of East Alton Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip