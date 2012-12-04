RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
December 4, 2012 10:43 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY, ILL., December 4, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- 3rd Dimension Design & Graphics of East Alton
- Home Tech Pro of Bethalto
- Kristen’s Hair Studio of Wood River
- Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic of Alton
- MAST Fitness of Wood River
- Bush Refrigeration of Godfrey
- Restoration House Auto Body of East Alton
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
More like this: