GODFREY, ILL., December 4, 2012The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • 3rd Dimension Design & Graphics of East Alton
  • Home Tech Pro of Bethalto
  • Kristen’s Hair Studio of Wood River
  • Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic of Alton
  • MAST Fitness of Wood River
  • Bush Refrigeration of Godfrey
  • Restoration House Auto Body of East Alton

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

3 days ago - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton's Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe Recognized For Finding Mall Sweet Spot

Aug 5, 2023 - In Marilyn's Care Beauty and Barber Salon Celebrates Grand Opening

Sep 23, 2023 - All Weekend: Get A Free Car Wash And Support Alton Athletic Association

 