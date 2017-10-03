GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:

  • Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC/ American Family Insurance
  • Bluestem Vodka
  • Edison’s Entertainment Complex
  • hazel2blue
  • Little Mexico
  • Sherry’s Snacks
  • SmartStyle Hair Salons

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend.

For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

