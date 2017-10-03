Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
October 3, 2017 11:14 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC/ American Family Insurance
- Bluestem Vodka
- Edison’s Entertainment Complex
- hazel2blue
- Little Mexico
- Sherry’s Snacks
- SmartStyle Hair Salons
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
More like this: