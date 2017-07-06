RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members: Associated Physicians Group

Bel Air Motel

Cedarhurst of Bethalto

K & F Electric Inc.

Landmark Realty, Inc

The Max Sports

Midwest Regional Bank

Quality Assured Industrial Coatings

T-Mobile (Wireless Vision) Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip