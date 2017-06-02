RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
June 2, 2017 8:39 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More
- The Dream Home Center of Alton
- Nasello’s Errand & Delivery
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
