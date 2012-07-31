RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., July 31, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Drug Screening 24-7, Inc. of Alton

Ducks In A Row of Alton

Green Tree Inn of Elsah

March of Dimes of Maryland Heights, MO

Metro East Distributing of Alton

Partners in Energy, Inc (PIE) of Chesterfield, MO

Paychex of Chesterfield, MO

SIUE Athletics of Edwardsville The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip