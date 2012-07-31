RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
July 31, 2012 10:57 AM
GODFREY, ILL., July 31, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Drug Screening 24-7, Inc. of Alton
- Ducks In A Row of Alton
- Green Tree Inn of Elsah
- March of Dimes of Maryland Heights, MO
- Metro East Distributing of Alton
- Partners in Energy, Inc (PIE) of Chesterfield, MO
- Paychex of Chesterfield, MO
- SIUE Athletics of Edwardsville
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
