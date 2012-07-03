RiverBend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., July 2, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Addus Evergreen Club of Alton

Bake “U” Smile of East Alton

The Cellular Connection of Alton

ChillOut Frozen Creations of Alton

Reaching Up Reaching Out Ministries, Inc of Alton

US Bancorp Investments, Inc of Alton The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.