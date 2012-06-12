RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., June 11, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: A Closer Look Investigations, LLC of Godfrey

Matthew Gorline LLC of Godfrey

Grafton Chamber of Commerce of Grafton

The Home Depot of Alton

Off the Beaten Path of Alton

State Farm Insurance – Andrew Gobcznysi of Maryland Heights, MO

VIP Manor of Wood River The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip