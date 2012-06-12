RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
June 12, 2012 10:49 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY, ILL., June 11, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- A Closer Look Investigations, LLC of Godfrey
- Matthew Gorline LLC of Godfrey
- Grafton Chamber of Commerce of Grafton
- The Home Depot of Alton
- Off the Beaten Path of Alton
- State Farm Insurance – Andrew Gobcznysi of Maryland Heights, MO
- VIP Manor of Wood River
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: