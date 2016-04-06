GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Boots on the Green – Mascoutah, IL
  • Claywell Asset Management – Godfrey, IL
  • Don's Outdoor Property Maintenance – Alton, IL
  • Grafton Oyster Bar – Grafton, IL
  • Madison Co. Catholic Charities – Alton, IL
  • MedExpress Urgent Care – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. 

For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

