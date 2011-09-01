GODFREY, ILL., September 1, 2011…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Cheetah Wireless of Godfrey
  • Escalate of Glen Carbon
  • iLearn  tutoring Center of East Alton
  • Mangi Chiropractic & Acupuncture Inc of East Alton
  • John A. Shortal, Architect, Ltd of Alton
  • Smeltzer Photography of Wood River
  • St. Louis Confluence Riverkeeper of St. Louis
  • Toddle Town Learning Center of East Alton
  • Two Rivers Winery, Inc of Grafton
  • Ziemer USA, Inc of Alton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

