Riverbend Growth Association announces new member R.F. Technologies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest member R.F. Technologies today. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. Article continues after sponsor message For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip