GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Rister’s Automotive in Alton its Small Business of the Month for January 2021.

Established in 1991 by Duane Rister, it is a family owned and operated automotive and transmission repair shop in Alton, IL. They offer complete maintenance and repair on all vehicles in a timely and effective manner. Rister’s is the home of ASE-Certified Technicians that promise your car or truck is in great hands. With 28 years in the business and free 27-point safety inspections, it is no surprise that they have been so successful.

Co-Owner Candy Rister commented, “We are honored to be chosen as RGBA’s Small Business of the Month for January 2021, we hope this sets us off on a great 2021 versus the year we just went through. This recognition is a testament to our customer base and the quality of workmanship that we do here.”

Rister’s Automotive is a NAPA AutoCare Center that specializes in the following services; Oil changes, Brakes, Suspension, A/C and Heating Systems, Transmission Diagnosis & Repair just to name a few. Rister’s Automotive is located at 1322 Milton Rd Alton, IL 62002 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am. to 5:00 pm. The phone number is 618-465-5591 and the website is: www.ristersauto.com

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Rister’s Automotive as its January 2021 Small Business of the Month Winner.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

Related Video: