Purchase your tickets to attend the RBGA’s annual women’s seminar, Ladies Day at the Track, on Wednesday, September 18th, at the Holiday Inn Alton from 7:30am-1pm.

This half-day seminar is sponsored by the attorneys of Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard and will provide women with dynamic information for their personal and professional journeys in life. It is jam packed with three motivational/educational speakers, unlimited networking opportunities to develop new relationships and grow your business, attendance gifts, door prizes and delicious food and beverages.

This is the 15th year for this successful event and it’s attended by many powerful women! Cost to attend is just $50 per person or a table of six may be purchased for $275.

Contact Joell Aguirre at the RBGA office at 618-467-2280 or jaguirre@growthassociation.com. For more information on Ladies Day at the Track, visit growthassociation.com.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the RBGA, please visit www.growthassociation.com .

