The RiverBend Growth Association and ConocoPhillips Wood River Refinery are putting the final touches on an upcoming event that is expected to be one of the largest business expos in the area.

Being held at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton on Wed., May 5, 2010 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., area businesses and individuals are invited to attend the Business Expo featuring member businesses of the RiverBend Growth Association. The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about area vendors and businesses and their products or services. A popular event among Growth Association members, the event is open to the public and will feature businesses ranging from boutiques and restaurants to contractors and medical and professional service providers.

“This event will give local residents and business leaders an idea of the diverse business base we have in the RiverBend. It is also a great way for area businesses to get acquainted with each other and their services and and showcase their businesses to contractors that are in our area to work on the ConocoPhillips expansion project. We encourage other businesses and individuals, both member and non-members, to attend the expo so they can support our efforts to keep business in the RiverBend,” said Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association.

In addition to making new business connections, attendees will have the opportunity to sample food from area restaurants that will be on site.

Vendor space is limited to members of the RiverBend Growth Association only. To participate as a vendor, please contact the Growth Association by Fri., April 23 by calling (618) 467-2280. The cost to participate is $30, which covers the cost of the facility and equipment rental. Vendors will be provided an 8-foot table and two chairs. All vendor space is indoors. Electrical service is limited but will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. For development opportunities in the River Bend, please visit www.riverbendprospector.com.

