June 2, 2011 - The RiverBend Growth Association will host its annual RiverBend Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, 2011 at Woodlands Golf Course.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch and registration followed by a day of golfing and dinner. The association will sell 50/50 tickets and golfers will have the chance to win “closet to the pin” and longest drives contests. Cash prizes totaling $1,800 will be awarded to the first three teams in each of three flights.

The money raised benefits the Growth Association for its member services and economic development efforts.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fee of $125 per golf or $500 per team includes green fees, cart, lunch, beer, snacks, dinner and attendance prizes.

For more information, contact Joell Aguirre at 618-467-2280 or jaguirre@growthassociation.com

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. For development opportunities in the River Bend, please visit www.riverbendprospector.com

More like this: