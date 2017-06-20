WOOD RIVER - The Belk Park Golf Course provided a perfect venue on a nice weather day for the 2017 Riverbend Golf Classic on Friday at 880 Belk Park Road.

A total of 28 foursomes participated in the tournament, with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union as the title sponsor.

The River Bend Growth Association ambassadors were on hand in force to make sure the event was smooth. The River Bend Growth Association is the presenter of the annual tournament, one of the main annual fund raisers besides the Duck Race and the business after hour events held monthly.

“It has been an absolute gorgeous day and a good mix of golfers today,” RBGA President Monica Bristow said on Friday. “We had a mix of young to seasoned golfers and a lot of professional business people on hand. It was really a fun time today. We had lots of shade a a nice breeze and everybody had a great time.”

Bristow extended a special thank you to all the volunteers, along with Belk Park Golf Course and its pro Mickey Sabolo for their help throughout the day.

“Mickey really took good care of us on Friday.”

Results were as follows:

Championship Flight (A)

First - Alton Securities and Asset Advisors, -15

Second - Alton Memorial Hospital, -15

Third - Rolling Hills/Spencer T. Olin, -14

B Flight

Article continues after sponsor message

First - Carrollton Bank, 8

Second - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Team 1 (4A), -7

Third - Jersey State Bank, -7

C Flight

First - Liberty Bank/Andy’s Auto Body, -4

Second - Scheffel Boyle, -3

Third - Midwest Members Credit Union, -3

Men’s Closest To The Pin - Jeff Evans, #12

Women’s Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin - Sandra Hartman, #8 and #18

Skins - #4 - Lewis and Clark Community College

Men’s Longest Drive - Chris Scoggins

Men’s Putting - Chris Scoggins

Women’s Putting - Sandi Wagner

RiverBender.com had a drawing for four rounds of golf at Lockhaven Country Club and Jim Hoefert was the winner.

More like this: