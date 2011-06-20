June 20, 2011 – Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. had his first Hole In One in the RiverBend Growth Association Annual Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, 2011 at Woodlands Golf Course.

Kleinschmidt aced Hole #4 par 3 using a pitching wedge from 127 yards. Roberts Motors was the Hole in One Sponsor for the tournament. Kleinschmidt won a 3 day, 2 night trip to Treetop Resorts. Cas Sheppard, Shane Murphey and Tom Fields were his playing partners.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. For development opportunities in the River Bend, please visit www.riverbendprospector.com

More like this: