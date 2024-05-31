WOOD RIVER — Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is proud to announce a generous donation of $20,000 from Marathon Pipe Line. This impactful contribution will support RFM’s Client Service Department, committed to delivering personalized support to individuals and families in crisis throughout Madison County.

The funds will serve as a lifeline for individuals and families facing crises such as violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. RFM’s Client Service Department provides essential resources including rental and utility assistance, job coaching, interview skills, resume writing, financial literacy, social service navigation, rehabilitation connections, laundry facilities, showers, and more.

Additionally, RFM is home to nine additional nonprofit agencies, ensuring easy access to additional resources and support services as needed, all at no cost to the clients. Marathon Pipe Line's generous support will enable local families to access critical services and embark on a sustainable path toward long-term independence.

"We are profoundly grateful to Marathon Pipe Line for their steadfast dedication to uplifting our local community," emphasized Rachael Craddick, Fund Development Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. "Their support not only demonstrates their dedication to our cause but also exemplifies the transformative power of corporate philanthropy. With partners like Marathon Pipe Line by our side, we can amplify our impact and advance our mission of empowering individuals and families in need, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve."

Marathon Pipe Line's contribution underscores their commitment to addressing basic needs and fostering economic vitality in the communities where they operate. This donation reflects their priority to support initiatives that ensure residents have access to essential resources and remain housed. Through these efforts, Marathon Pipe Line aims to promote stronger, more resilient communities with a stable economic future.

About Riverbend Family Ministries:

Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services to individuals and families facing challenges such as violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. RFM's mission is to empower and uplift communities by offering a range of resources under one roof, fostering self-sufficiency and resilience.

For more information about Riverbend Family Ministries and their mission, please visit my-rfm.org

About Marathon Pipe Line:

Marathon Pipe Line LLC (MPL) is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, and is a subsidiary of MPLX LP, a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop, and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. With over 110 years in the energy business, MPL is an industry leader in safely and reliably operating pipelines, storage tanks, and marine facilities.

