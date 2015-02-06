WOOD RIVER - “I am pleased to able to introduce new programming at Riverbend Family Ministries,” says Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director. “We believe that people often have many different types of trauma in their lives and need support and understanding from those around them in a holistic safe surrounding.” Refuge, an organization dedicated to creating a space of safety, restoration, and hope for families affected by violence and trauma, has begun new trauma-informed services at Riverbend Family Ministries’ Wood River location for families with children ages 0-11. “We have seen this void in our community for some time and have worked diligently to develop and implement these services. We have an amazing group of therapists, case managers, and volunteers to meet the needs of those affected by trauma,” says Iskarous.

Refuge works to prevent childhood exposure to violence and abuse through direct therapeutic work with families, supportive services for child-serving organizations, and community-wide prevention education. “We are very excited to announce the start of these much-needed services,” says Tenley McHarg, Program Director. “Our program employs highly-trained staff and uses evidence-based treatment models which incorporate individual, family, and group therapy to address each family's unique needs and strengths. We believe that therapy alone is not sufficient to bring about healing and change, so we work with each family to ensure treatment plans and also include education, support, and referrals to other community services to provide holistic and comprehensive care."

The program’s primary focus is on children from birth to 11 years old, as they are the age groups with the biggest gap in violence prevention and intervention services in Madison County.

In an effort to increase support and protection for families throughout the community, Refuge also provides parenting classes, school-based services, community education, consultation, and professional support to enhance the entire community's capacity to support families dealing with abuse and violence. All program services are provided free of charge.

Refuge provides services through a generous partnership with Riverbend Family Ministries, a consortium of non-profit organizations with the collective goal of “supporting individuals, bringing wholeness to the family and strength to the community.” Although each organization in the consortium is an independent entity, they all work in tandem to address various aspects of individual, family, and community needs. Other organizations represented in the consortium include CASA, Pathways Counseling (a program of Baptist Children’s Home), and RAVEN.

For more information about accessing services at Refuge, please contact the Refuge staff at 618-251-9790 ext. 203.

