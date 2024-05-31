WOOD RIVER - The Riverbend East Rotary Club 5K Color Run Belk Run starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Belk Park in Wood River.

The race is $30 for ages 19-plus; $15 for ages 12-18 and free for those 11 and under.

Those who want can register on the day of the race but should arrive with ample time to go through the registration process.

Mark Smith of the Riverbend East Rotary Club, said the race proceeds help benefit scholarships the group presents each year. He said the race is fun for participants. The race was sidelined for a few years during the COVID-19 Pandemic saga, but now is back, he said.

