WOOD RIVER - The Riverbend East Rotary Club recently donated an Oiler Media backdrop to East Alton-Wood River High School.

East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent John Pearson shows the recently donated Oiler media backdrop to Riverbend East Rotary Club President-Elect Lindsey Herron.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Riverbend East Rotary Club and an anonymous donor partnered to purchase the backdrop and an Oiler banner that covers the fencing at the north end of the Memorial Stadium football field.

More like this:

Jan 17, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Senior Mia Plumb "Oiler Of The Month"

Feb 12, 2024 - Riverbend Rotary Sponsors March 9 Trivia Night

Jan 17, 2024 - Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey Makes $2,000 Donation To Riverbend Head Start

Jan 10, 2024 - Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Donates Literacy Materials to Alton Kindergarten Classes

Nov 9, 2023 - Wood River Mayor Awards Several Certificates Of Appreciation

 