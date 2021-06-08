Riverbend East Rotary Club, Plus Donor Donate Media Backdrop To East Alton-Wood River High School Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Riverbend East Rotary Club recently donated an Oiler Media backdrop to East Alton-Wood River High School. East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent John Pearson shows the recently donated Oiler media backdrop to Riverbend East Rotary Club President-Elect Lindsey Herron. Article continues after sponsor message The Riverbend East Rotary Club and an anonymous donor partnered to purchase the backdrop and an Oiler banner that covers the fencing at the north end of the Memorial Stadium football field. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip