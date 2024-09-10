EAST ALTON - In a ceremony held recently, the Riverbend East Rotary Club presented its Business of the Year award to the Werts family, owners of the Wood River-based Werts Welding and Tank Service Company.

The family, consisting of Nick, Cheryl, and Dwight Werts, received the award in recognition of their business achievements and contributions to the local community.

The Werts family has shown a remarkable commitment to their business and the community, the organizers of the event said that day.

Werts Welding and Tank Service Company has been a staple in the Wood River area, providing specialized welding and tank services.

The family-owned business has built a reputation for quality, reliability and community service over the years.

