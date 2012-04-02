The first-ever celebration of Earth Day will be held this year at The Nature Institute on Levis Lane in Godfrey. On Saturday, April 14th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Riverbend Earth Day Festival will showcase local and area artists, bands, food vendors, and energy experts. It is a family-friendly festival, with activities like guided hikes, potato-stamping, and make-it/take-it workshops being held throughout the day. The front room of the Talahi Lodge will be the venue to view films that highlight environmental issues and accomplishments around the world. Participants will even be able to drop off their torn or stained clothing with a fabrics recycler; their used cell phones with an electronics waste recycler; old shoes with The Shoeman Project; and used plastic flowerpots at another collection point.

The Riverbend Earth Day Festival is being jointly sponsored by Alton Main Street, ATCOM, Inc., LaVista Community Supported Agriculture, Lewis & Clark Community College, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, the Sierra Club, and SomTech Recycling.

The event is free and all are welcome. Please join us on Saturday, April 14th, for this celebration!

For more information, please call 618-551-5020, or email atcom7716@yahoo.com.

