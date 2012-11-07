Fundraiser for Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Set for Nov. 9 at Riverbender Community Center in Alton

ALTON, IL – Four area bands are geared up to deliver an evening of rock, blues and jazz for a great cause – the next generation of musicians from Alton schools – at the second annual “Battle of the Dad Bands,” set for 6-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. Third St. in Alton.

After four hours of top-notch entertainment, the winner of the “battle” will be determined by the amount of donations made on behalf of each band throughout the evening, with all proceeds benefiting the Alton Band & Orchestra Builders (ABOB), a volunteer organization that supports music programs of the Alton School District.

The all-ages show will feature hour-long sets from four well-known local bands that include members who are parents or teachers of Alton music students. Bands include Seven7h Son, Age & Treachery, Pro Bono & The Non-Billables, and the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet. Doors will open at 6, with a surprise opening act starting shortly after.

Tickets are available for $5 either at the door or in advance at Halpin Music in Alton, Landmark Realty in Godfrey, or from members of the participating bands. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

“The Battle of the Dad Bands is a great evening of entertainment, supporting a fantastic cause,” said Mike Haynes, ABOB Communications Chair. “ABOB supports the Alton High School Marching 100 and music programs at every age level in the school district. All donations from the battle will support the purchase of instruments and equipment for the music program, as well as funding for students to travel to competitions.”

Last year’s inaugural Battle of the Dad Bands raised more than $1,000 for ABOB.

