How to sign up: Head over to our Eventbrite page to sign up your team or sign up as an individual. The cost of the ticket is whatever donation you feel is appropriate to participate in the workout. Give as little or as much as you'd like and come join us for an awesome day of fun! Please arrive by 9:30 am to sign in if you plan to participate. TEAMS will begin at 10 am and individual Grace heats will go immediately after.

Two options for participation: The workout will consist of three parts: a one mile run, the benchmark WOD "Grace," (Rx=135/95 Scaled=110/65) and a 1000 meter row. The three parts may be completed by teams of three of the same gender (one member runs, one does Grace, and one rows), or any one person may sign up to complete ONLY the Grace portion as an individual.

We will BBQ and hang out at the gym after!



ANYONE is welcome to participate in the workout, Riverbend CrossFit member or not, active CrossFitter or not.



Prizes will be awarded to the men's and women's fastest combined time for the three portions (Rx and sclaed), as well as the fastest Rx and Scaled individual Grace time.

