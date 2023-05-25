WOOD RIVER – Refuge was joined for a night of hope and inspiration by nearly 350 community members at their 8th Annual Fundraising Dinner on April 20, 2023. On a mission to change the lives of Madison County children affected by trauma, the non-profit holds its fundraising dinner during Child Abuse Prevention Month every April. Next year’s dinner will be held on April 18, 2024, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

“Our community showed up for our most vulnerable population, and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Executive Director Erin Bickle. “Refuge is 100% community funded, so it truly takes all of us to provide the hope and healing needed by so many children in our area.”

Since 2014, Refuge has served children and families who have experienced the trauma of abuse, neglect, or exposure to violence. Refuge works to prevent the potential lifelong social, emotional, and physical impacts of trauma through a holistic approach that includes therapy, caregiver support, and community education.

“Every child deserves a healthy, happy childhood. It just takes one person to change the trajectory of a child’s life. Be the one,” Erin said.

Refuge thanked Colman's Country Campers for being huge supporters and sponsors for our annual dinner. There is a photo above thanking Collman's for their support.

"Colman's Country Campers provides superior customer service and has an entire team that consists of professional sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and a knowledgeable parts and accessories staff to support their valued customers," Refuge said. "They pride themselves on having well-trained experts that strive for customer satisfaction."

To provide hope for a child in our community or learn more about Refuge, child trauma, or how you can “be the one” for a child in your life, visit www.refuge4kids.org/donate/.

About Refuge: Refuge is a non-profit founded in 2014 that serves Madison County children and caregivers who have experienced trauma through child abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence and substance abuse. Refuge provides healing and hope through counseling and therapy, caregiver support and education, and community awareness.

