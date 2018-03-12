ALTON - The Riverbend Comunity Foodbank has hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at 929 Milnor in Alton in the basement of Open Door Fellowship Church.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations and good used items such as housewares, toys and clothing at this time.

For more information contact (618) 462-9841.