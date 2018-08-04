Riverbend Comedy Series coming to Bluff City Grill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Nationally touring comedians will be returning to the Metro East on Saturday, Aug. 25, as AP Cigar and Modified Auto Inc. present the Riverbend Comedy Series at Bluff City Grill from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Saturday’s Riverbend Comedy Series will feature headliner Jeremy Nunes with Bruce Veach and Libbie Higgins. Tickets for the evening are $15 at the door and $10 for more information or to purchase tickets visit rbcs.ticketleap.com. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Luis, Trade Student of the Month, Chris Slusser