Riverbend Comedy Series coming to Bluff City Grill
ALTON - Nationally touring comedians will be returning to the Metro East on Saturday, Aug. 25, as AP Cigar and Modified Auto Inc. present the Riverbend Comedy Series at Bluff City Grill from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Riverbend Comedy Series will feature headliner Jeremy Nunes with Bruce Veach and Libbie Higgins.
Tickets for the evening are $15 at the door and $10 for more information or to purchase tickets visit rbcs.ticketleap.com.
