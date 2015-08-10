GODFREY – RiverBend Children’s Choir at Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting young singers to join for the new season starting this fall semester.

The group is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grade. The choir meets in the Ringhausen Music Building on the Godfrey campus of L&C. Rehearsals are weekly on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m.

The group has participated with the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition on several occasions, in addition to their own performances.

The director is Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey. McHugh taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. She is also part of the Music Preparatory department at L&C as a piano instructor.

“We are developing choral skills that can be used in any setting as well as giving those singers the opportunity to share their voices with the community,” McHugh said.

Tuition is $60 for the season, which runs from Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2015 to Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2015.

For more information or to register, call L&C’s Music department office at (618) 468-4731.

